Minister of Peshmerga meets with senior US military delegation in Erbil 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-08T19:56:06+0000
Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga announced today that the US decided to keep its military advisors in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

 A ministry statement said that the Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, received the official of the US Security Cooperation Office in the region, heading a delegation of senior military officials. 

The statement indicated that the US side expressed interest in its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, noting that it was decided, during the Baghdad-Washington Strategic dialogue, that only the US military advisers would remain in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

By the end of the meeting, the two parties emphasized the need to enhance Baghdad-Erbil relations, discussed the recent developments in the country, and the formation of joint security centers.

 

