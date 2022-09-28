Military drones attack Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, military drones struck sites of the Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region. Local sources told Shafaq News Agency.

The drones targeted three positions of Komala in the Zergwzalla area of Arbid district, south of Al-Sulaymaniyah. A source said.

He did not give further information about the size of the damage or casualties.

The group is classified as a terrorist organization by Iran and Japan.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry had repeatedly announced that the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala had been recruited by Israel's spy agency, Mossad, to attack the Iranian government and interests.

Iraqi and Kurdish authorities always denied these accusations.

Another source said that a booby-trapped drone attacked an area in the Koysanjaq district of Erbil Governorate.

He pointed out that the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) might be targeted.

In turn, the Counter-Terrorism Group in Kurdistan said that the Perde axis in the Erbil governorate was also attacked this morning.

In the last few days, the situation has escalated in the area where Iranian artillery bombards different locations in Soran District in Kurdistan Region, northern Iraq.

In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the shelling would continue where anti-government Iranian groups are located.