Massive fire at the Parvez Khan border crossing kills one, destroys fuel trucks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a major fire broke out at the Parvez Khan border crossing with Iran, near Kalar on the outskirts of Al-Sulaymaniyah, causing casualties.

A Civil Defense source in Garmian, Kurdistan Region, informed Shafaq News that “the Civil Defense units have controlled and extinguished the fire.”

The final tally, according to Garmian administration, includes “the burning of 14 trucks, the death of one person, and the injury of seven others.”

“The injured are receiving treatment at Hazhar Hospital."

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News, "Firefighting teams are working to extinguish the flames," adding that "the fire consumed a large number of trucks and fuel vehicles."

“The fire broke out in six oil tankers, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several drivers,” stated Ibrahim Mohammed, the Civil Defense spokesperson in Garmian, adding that the cause of the fire is unknown.