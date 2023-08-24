Masrour discusses refugee situations with German delegation

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government held discussions with a German delegation concerning refugee and internally displaced persons' situations, as well as coordination efforts in countering the ISIS organization.

According to a statement from the media office of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Barzani received a German delegation led by the German Member of Parliament, Lamya Kaddor. The meeting was attended by the German Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Klaus Strässer. During the meeting, appreciation was expressed for the peaceful coexistence among different components and the religious freedom within the region.

The need to eradicate extremist ideologies and strengthen values of moderation and tolerance was also emphasized during the discussion.

In a different context of the meeting, both sides exchanged perspectives on the matter of internally displaced persons and refugees within the Kurdistan Region. The importance of countering the threats posed by ISIS terrorists was also highlighted.