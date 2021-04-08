Masrour Barzani: we welcome the third round of the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, welcomed the results of the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America.

Barzani said in a tweet today, "I welcome the third round of the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue. The KRG reaffirms its support for the talks. They are a pathway to greater engagement and cooperation – in reform, security, trade, investment, the environment, and clean energy."

In its third round, the dialogue dealt with political, security, economy, energy, education, culture, environment, and human rights, and stressed the need to provide protection for the demonstrators.

The previous two rounds included taking steps to reduce the US forces' presence in Iraq, in light of continuous pressure from political parties that oppose the foreign presence.