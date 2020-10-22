Iraq News

Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-22T17:54:56+0000
Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Shafaq News / Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, warned on Thursday of the increase of COVID-19 case-counts, demanding the public to adhere to the preventive measures.

Barzani tweeted earlier today, "Coronavirus is on the rise again", adding, "for the sake of ourselves and our families it is critical that we all keep taking the necessary precautions, including social distancing".

It is noteworthy that the ministry of health in Kurdistan registered today a total of 1308 cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's epidemiological report.

