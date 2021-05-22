Report

Masrour Barzani to inaugurate “strategic” projects in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-05-22T16:46:41+0000
Shafaq News / A responsible local source said that the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, will visit the Governorate of al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday to inaugurate strategic projects.

Ziad Kakeh, MP of the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc in al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News Agency, “PM Barzani will visit the al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate on Sunday to inaugurate a number of strategic projects, including a silo and factories for the production of flour, fodder and other agricultural staples.”

