Masrour Barzani discusses economic cooperation with CBI’s Governor

Shafaq News / Today,Thursday, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), received Ali Muhsen Al-Alaq, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance coordination and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and the federal government, particularly concerning banking sector reforms, intensifying anti-money laundering efforts, and working towards economic stability.

Barzani highlighted the "My Account" project and initiative, expressing his gratitude for the support from Al-Alaq and the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, in this regard. He emphasized that the progress made in KRI represents progress for all of Iraq, serving the interests of all citizens.

In conclusion, both sides agreed on the importance of continuing and strengthening coordination and cooperation to achieve economic development and financial stability.