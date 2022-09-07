Report

Masoud Barzani receives UK’s Defence Senior Advisor

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-07T19:16:30+0000
Masoud Barzani receives UK’s Defence Senior Advisor

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received today, Wednesday, The UK Chief of Defence Staff's Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa, Air Marshal Martin Sammy Sampson.

A statement by the Barzani headquarters said that Sampson stressed his country's commitment to its relations with Erbil and support for the Peshmerga forces.

For his part, Barzani congratulated Sampson on the formation of a new British government, and praised the UK's support for Iraq in his war against terrorism.

Barzani indicated that he fully supports the reform process in the ministry of Peshmerga.

