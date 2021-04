Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, commemorated today the 47th anniversary of bombing Qaladiza by the ousted regime, killing hundreds of civilians.

Barzani tweeted, " Today marks the 47th anniversary of the bombardment of the city of Qaladiza where hundreds of civilians, including college professors and students were martyred. That heinous crime was the start of the genocidal campaign of the previous regime against the people of Kurdistan."