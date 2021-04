Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, commemorated today the 33rd anniversary of al-Anfal genocide.

Barzani said in a tweet, "The crime of al-Anfal is one of the darkest chapters of the history of Iraq’s previous regime and it is a testimony of the oppression suffered by the people of Kurdistan.

"It is, therefore, a legal and moral obligation of the Iraqi government to begin reparations for this odious crime", he concluded.