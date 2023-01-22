Main Kurdish parties agree on holding elections this year

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and the Gorran movement, agreed on holding the legislative elections this year.
Member of the KDP political bureau, Hiwa Ahmed, said in press statements, "this year shall not end before the elections are held", noting, "the Parliamentary blocs can amend the electoral law accordingly."
For his part, a member of the Gorran movement, Mohammed Qardo, said that the only way to address the current situation in the Region is by holding elections.
Saadi Bireh, a member of the political bureau of the PUK, stressed the need to determine four electoral districts to hold the elections, and adopt the Iraqi Higher Commission for elections' electoral lists.