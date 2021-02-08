Report

MP of the Patriotic Union addressed Masoud Barzani: Visit al-Sulaymaniyah and unify the Kurdish house

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-08T18:35:06+0000
Shafaq News / MP of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Jamal Harouti, called on the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, to visit Al-Sulaymaniyah and gather the Kurdish parties over a "code of honor".

Harouti addressed the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in an open letter he shared on his Facebook page, "Are you aware that the region's experience is at the verge of vanishing? Are you aware of the change of the Shiite and Sunni positions? Are you aware that the neighboring countries and Baghdad have also intensified their efforts to spread discrimination in the Kurdish house? Are you aware of how the international and regional alliances are bothered by us? "

Harouti added, "I am sure that you are aware that in the past millions of Arab refugees were heading to the region, and now the Iraqi street is voting for the hostile options for the region," noting, "I am surprised by the silence from your side."

At the end of the message, the Parliamentarian said, "You owe the city of sacrifice and redemption (al-Sulaymaniyah) a visit to send an appeal from the house of your late friend (Mam Jalal) to all the Kurdish parties and (you all) renew the honor and Kurdish charter."

He said that this pact "will strengthen the Kurds' status, as in the past, and find a solution to the current conditions of the people of Kurdistan."

