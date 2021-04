Shafaq News / Member of Education Committee in Kurdistan Parliament said today, Wednesday, that reopening school is off the table amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The head of the committee, Abdul Salam Dulmari, said in a press conference that opening schools pose a massive risk to the students and teachers.

He added, "We are not supporters of online teaching either...but since there is no other way, the educational process will continue via online courses certainly."