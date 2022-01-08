Lutke hands Baghdad, Erbil, and Athena the files of missing Iraqi persons

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-08T11:39:59+0000

Shafaq News/ The Summit (Lutke) Foundation for Refugee and Displaced Persons Affairs on Saturday said that it handed the Iraqi and Greek Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) the files of Iraqi nationals who went missing near the Greek border last December. In a press conference he held earlier today, the head of the foundation, Ari Jalal, said that the foundation has handed the documents of 25 persons who went missing on December 21 and nine others who were lost on December 23. "The situation will be closely followed up with the parties of interest in each of Iraq, Greece, and Kurdistan," he said. On December 18, Jalal said that more than 53 thousand Iraqis had left the country in 2021. Jalal's remarks came during a press conference on the International Migrants Day. "Due to the unfavorable conditions Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are living, the lack of basic amenities, and the lack job opportunities, migration continues as in the past years." "During the current year, 53 thousand Iraqis had migrated from Iraq and applied for asylum in Europe," he added, "53 Iraqi migrants and refugees died in separate incidents around the globe. The foundation was able to recover the body of 36 persons to their families." According to Lutke: In 2015, 186,422 left the country, 25 died and seven went missing. In 2016, 160,717 left the country, 78 died and 54 went missing. In 2017, 92,691 left the country, 29 died and 67 went missing. In 2018, 69,203 left the country, 54 died and 18 went missing. In 2016, 34,000 left the country, 37 died and 16 went missing.

