London elects a Kurd as deputy mayor

Shafaq News/ A recently elected councilor of Kurdish origins was elected to the position of deputy mayor of a southern London borough on Thursday; sworn in in a traditional Kurdish outfit, the new deputy mayor said he was honored to be a "true representative of the people."

Sarbaz Barzanji, 37, born in Hajiawa-Raperin, was elected Deputy Mayor of Lambeth by the borough's municipality on Thursday.

In addition to his new role, Barzanji is also a local Labour and cooperative councilor of the municipality, a position he was elected to earlier this month in the UK's local elections.

Barzanji graduated from London's City University with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

In a statement he issued earlier today, Erbil's governor, Omed Khoshnaw, congratulated Barzanji for his election, wishing him success in his duties.

Khoshnaw seized the opportunity to invite the elected deputy mayor to visit Erbil, according to the statement.