Local official: COVID-19's 3rd and 4th wave might merge

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-14T09:32:45+0000
Local official: COVID-19's 3rd and 4th wave might merge

Shafaq News/ The head of Erbil's Directorate of Health, Dilovan Mohammad, said that COVID-19's third and fourth wave might merge, bringing the infection rates higher.

In a statement to the press earlier today, Sunday, Mohammad said, "we are still in the third wave, which retracted in some areas. However, even though it dropped in the Kurdistan Region, Erbil particularly, it is still between 7-8%."

"The third wave might merge with the fourth. Infection rates might rise again," he added.

The local health chief urged the citizens to abide by the preventive measures and apply for vaccines to help curb the spread of the virus.

