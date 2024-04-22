Leader Masoud Barzani meets Erdogan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Barzani and Erdogan discussed several important issues during their meeting.

On Monday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq after a long journey in Baghdad.

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and government officials received Erdogan at Erbil International Airport.

Turkish and Kurdish officials are set to engage in discussions covering several key topics during President Erdogan's visit to Kurdistan, including focusing on the security situation concerning the PKK and the resumption of oil exports via the Ceyhan port.

Erdogan's visit, his first to Iraq in 13 years, commenced with a series of official meetings in Baghdad where Turkish delegates signed agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with Iraqi counterparts. These agreements span various sectors such as security, trade, and Developmental Road.