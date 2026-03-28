Leader Barzani urges Baghdad to act after 450+ attacks on Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Saturday urged Baghdad to take decisive action to stop repeated missile and drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region, warning that condemnations no longer deter armed groups.

Barzani said the Region and Peshmerga positions have faced more than 450 attacks since the latest war began, causing civilian casualties and threatening stability. He added that his headquarters alone was targeted five times, in addition to a recent drone strike on the home of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, noting that they avoided a public response to prevent escalation.

Baghdad must either admit it cannot restrain “outlaw groups” or act to enforce state authority and prevent further attacks, he said.

The attacks “target the Kurdistan Region as a whole, not individuals,” Barzani added, describing them as unjust and unprovoked. But despite the escalation, the Kurdistan Region will continue to “defend its position and maintain stability.”