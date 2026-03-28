Erbil denies evacuation near US Consulate after drone strike

Shafaq News- Erbil

Reports of evacuation orders for residential complexes near the United States Consulate General Erbil are “false” and “mere rumors,” Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Saturday.

He said claims that the consulate requested evacuations between March 30 and April 3 in areas including the Korean Village, Spanish Village, Teachers City, Italian Village 2, Aram 1 and 2, and Mass City were “not true.”

Earlier, a drone attack targeting the consulate in Erbil caused material damage to homes, prompting authorities in Erbil and Duhok to suspend classes in schools and universities.