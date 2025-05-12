Leader Barzani sees hope in PKK disbandment

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani welcomed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party’s (PKK) decision to disband and disarm.

Earlier, the PKK announced its dissolution following a call by imprisoned founder Abdullah Ocalan to end the over 40-year-old insurgency, which left tens of thousands dead and displaced many more.

Barzani described the developments as “constructive and promising,” referring to outcomes of the PKK’s latest conference and its shift away from armed struggle.

“We hope this initiative yields meaningful results that enhance regional stability and benefit all parties involved,” he stated, affirming his readiness to support the process “through all available means.”

Meanwhile, the Justice and Development Party (AKP), led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, characterized the disbandment as a critical step toward the long-standing goal of a “terrorism-free Turkiye.”