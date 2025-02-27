Leader Barzani backs peace efforts following Öcalan call

Shafaq News / Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani reaffirmed on Thursday his full support for Turkiye’s peace and reconciliation process after Abdullah Öcalan urged the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to disarm and dissolve itself.

In a statement, Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s “firm support” for peace efforts in Turkiye, stressing that “dialogue and reconciliation remain the only viable solutions to conflicts.”

"We fully support this process because we believe that peace is the only true path to resolving conflicts," Barzani said.

He expressed hope that Öcalan’s message would be a turning point in the peace process, saying, "I hope this message marks the start of a structured peace process and leads to an outcome that benefits all parties."

Öcalan, the imprisoned PKK leader, earlier urged his group to disarm and dissolve, declaring, "Hold your congress and make a decision. All armed groups must lay down their weapons, and the PKK must dissolve itself."