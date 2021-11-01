Leader Barzani: protecting children and women must be taken into account on the migration issue

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received the Belarusian ambassador to Iraq, Victor Rybak.

In a statement, Barzani's office said that the two parties discussed the Iraqi elections and the post-election stage, ways to develop relations between the Kurdistan Region and Belarus, multilateral international coordination on migration, and other issues of common interest.

Concerning migration, Barzani stressed that all parties "must take into account the humanitarian dimensions and the protection of children, women, and refugees."