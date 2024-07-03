Leader Barzani in Baghdad for dialogue with Iraqi officials

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani arrived in Baghdad, where he is scheduled to meet with senior political leaders and government officials.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim, Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Ahmed Al-Asadi, Minister of Construction and Public Municipalities Bangin Rekani, along with several other government officials and military leaders, were at Baghdad International Airport to welcome the Kurdish leader and his accompanying delegation.

Earlier today, Barzani's office announced that his visit to Baghdad aims to hold a series of meetings with Iraqi official entities and political parties, as well as to conduct discussions with political leaders.

A source told Shafaq News that leader Barzani is also scheduled to attend a regular meeting for the Shiite Coordination Framework later today.