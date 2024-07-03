Leader Barzani and Judge Zaidan discuss judicial reforms

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, received the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani.

According to a brief statement issued by the Judicial Council media office, the meeting discussed several important legal and judicial files related to developing the judiciary's work in the Kurdistan Region.

Masoud Barzani arrived in Baghdad earlier today and was received by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Planning Minister Mohammed Tameem, Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Ahmed al-Asadi, Minister of Reconstruction and Public Municipalities Bangin Rekani, along with several other government officials and military leaders at Baghdad International Airport.

According to his office, Barzani would conduct a series of meetings with official bodies and Iraqi political factions.