Leader Barzani advocates dialogue for resolving disputes with Baghdad during high-level meeting

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani emphasized that dialogue and understanding between Baghdad and Erbil are the best ways to resolve disputes.

This statement came during a meeting at his Saladin residence with a high-level federal delegation that included Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Muhammad Tamim, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein, Iraqi Finance Minister Taif Sami, Secretary General of the Iraqi Council of Ministers Hamid Naeem al-Ghazi, and Central Bank Governor Ali Mohsen al-Alaq, among other senior officials from various Iraqi ministries.

The visiting delegation expressed their pleasure at visiting the Regional Government and praised Barzani's historical role in building a new Iraq and resisting dictatorship. They outlined their goals for the visit and their discussions with Regional officials.

The delegation described their meetings as productive and stressed their commitment to achieving a comprehensive understanding in a climate of trust and transparency, aiming to resolve ongoing issues and overcome obstacles.

Barzani welcomed the delegation and expressed hope that the visit would yield positive outcomes for both Iraq and the Regional Government, highlighting the historical struggles and sacrifices of the Kurdish people in the 20th century and the aspirations for a new Iraq based on coexistence, partnership, and democracy since 2003.

Barzani reiterated that “the Kurdish struggle was for securing partnership and rights,” and he criticized “attempts to reduce the historical significance of Kurdish struggles to issues like salaries or to sow division within Kurdistan, rather than respecting Kurdish demands and addressing past injustices such as Anfal operations and chemical attacks.”

He stressed that the best way to end disputes is through dialogue and understanding, emphasizing the need for adherence to the constitution and political agreements reached by the State Administration Coalition.

Barzani also praised Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for his efforts to address disputes and remove obstacles, underlining the importance of genuine intentions and adherence to the constitution and political agreements to successfully resolve issues.

The meeting was attended by a high-level Kurdish delegation, including the ministers of Interior and Finance, the head of the Council of Ministers' office, and several Regional officials.