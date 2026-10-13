Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani criticized on Tuesday the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum in Erbil for failing to adequately represent political parties from other Kurdish-populated regions, warning that its approach could “deepen divisions” among Kurds.

Barzani faulted the forum for failing to “respect political pluralism” in its selection of participants and organization of discussion panels. He added that the arrangements had caused discontent among “established and longstanding” Kurdish political groups in other parts of the Kurdistan Region and stressed that the forum had “no connection whatsoever” to him.

Held on October 12–13 under the theme “The Region We Share: Advancing Stability, Cooperation and Prosperity,” the forum brought together Iraqi and regional political figures, journalists, diplomats, and others to discuss Iraq’s immediate policy challenges, the shifting regional landscape, and emerging opportunities for international cooperation.

During the forum, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani warned of Iraq’s economic challenges and emphasized cooperation between Baghdad and Kurdish political parties on strategic matters despite political differences, while Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani urged closer ties between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Region’s two main political parties. Ilham Ahmed, a senior Syrian Kurdish political figure, welcomed Syria’s official recognition of Kurdish identity but raised concerns over insufficient protections for Kurdish-language education and the lack of clear implementation mechanisms.