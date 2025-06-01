Leader Barzani: Constitutional principles key to resolving Iraq’s crises

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani urged a return to the principles of partnership, consensus, and balance outlined in Iraq’s 2005 constitution, calling them “essential” to resolving the country’s crises.

During a meeting with tribal leaders and community figures from Nineveh at the Salahuddin resort in Erbil, Barzani acknowledged “political tensions” between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq but emphasized that Kurdish-Arab social ties remain strong.

In turn, the delegation praised the Kurdish people for sheltering displaced Iraqis during the ISIS war, commending the Peshmerga’s role in liberating Nineveh.

They also raised concerns over economic hardship, poor services, and weak political representation, urging a stronger voice for the province in Baghdad.