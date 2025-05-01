Labor Day: President Barzani pushes for rights, job justice

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed his full support for workers' rights and their legitimate demands.

In a statement marking International Labor Day, Barzani praised the hard work and dedication of workers in Kurdistan, Iraq, and worldwide, highlighting their crucial role in development and prosperity.

The Kurdish president stressed the need to ensure safe working conditions, equal job opportunities, and a balanced relationship between workers and employers that preserves dignity and secures livelihoods.

Barzani also honored the memory of laborers who lost their lives on the job, calling on relevant authorities to care for their families and provide necessary support.