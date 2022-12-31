Kurdistan women's council denounces the authorities' silence on a gender-based violence incident in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Women's Council dismissed in a statement on Saturday an incident of gender-based violence in al-Sulaymaniyah as a "violation of basic human rights."

The Council's secretary-general, Khanzad Ahmed, called on the region's interior ministry and judicial authorities to proceed with an investigation, denouncing their silence as "unacceptable".

Earlier today, the police apprehended a group of persons who assaulted a young girl in al-Sulaymaniyah during a motor show. Footage of the assailants attacking the girl went viral on social media and stirred a wave of controversy.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants attacked the young female, who ran in tears, in an "uncivilized and ugly" way. The video shows the assailants insulting the girl's "clothing". However, the same video confirms that her outfit was quite compatible with the fashion sense the local community deems "acceptable".

The city's police chief, Aso Sheikh Taha, said in a statement that seven persons believed to be involved in the assault are now held in custody, and investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances of this crime.