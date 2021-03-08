Report

Kurdistan to resume tourist movements through its borders

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-08T12:38:22+0000
Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-08T12:38:22+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan will be allowing tourists into the region after few days of restrictions on the movement imposed to tamp down the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan Region said in a press release today, "Starting from Monday, Foreign tourists are allowed to enter the Region from all the border-crossings."

"tourists arriving from other Iraqi cities or outside the country shall undergo a COVID-19 PCR test at least 72 hours before heading to the Region."

"Iraqi citizens and foreigners shall be quarantined if they test positive to the virus," the statement added.

