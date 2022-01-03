Kurdistan to privatize the power sector in 2022, Ministry says

Shafaq News/ The Privatization of the electricity sector is a part of Kurdistan's Ministry of Electricity for 2022, a statement of the Ministry said on Monday.

"The Ministry's Council held today its first meeting this year and rolled a list of decisions," the statement said, "within the first six months of the current year, the connection of the smart power meters will be completed."

"The Ministry will continue to remove the violations to the power grid," the statement added, "with the growing number of subscribers, another 300 thousand meters shall be added."

"The privatization of the electricity sector will be put into force, particularly the distribution part," it continued.

"The revenues from electricity fees increased from 289 billion dinars in 2018 to 825 billion dinars in 2021."

"In 2018, electricity production was 2.683 Megawatts to 1,448,289 subscribers. In 2021, the power production and the number of subscribers increased to 3.373 Megawatts and 1,747,036, respectively.