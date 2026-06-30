Kurdistan tax revenue exceeds $4B over seven years

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ministry of Finance and Economy disclosed that tax and property revenue collected between 2019 and the end of 2025 totaled nearly 5.415 trillion dinars (about $4.1B).

Erbil province, as the capital and home to the largest concentration of major companies and commercial activity, accounts for the highest share of tax and property revenue (52-56%) compared to other Kurdistan Region provinces, Duhok and Al-Sulaymaniyah. Import and export duties are collected separately at border crossings and points of entry.

The revenue disclosure accompanied a list of administrative reforms the ministry said it has carried out over the same seven-year period in coordination with the Council of Ministers, the judiciary, the public prosecution, and trade and investment bodies. These include digitizing tax and property registration processes, classifying major taxpaying companies by province, reviewing exemptions granted to investment projects, and updating commercial registration rules for income tax purposes.

The ministry also said it is working to reduce irregularities in the management, leasing, and sale of state-owned property under existing law.