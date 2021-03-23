Kurdistan sounds alarm, Covid-19 is spreading quickly

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Minister of Health expressed today, Tuesday concern about some manifestations of non-compliance with precautionary measures.

A statement by minister Saman Barzanji received reported that 10.3% of the Region’s population is infected with Covid-19 which is twice the normal rate (5%), expecting the infection rate will raise more.

Barzanji expressed concern about the non-compliance with precautionary measures, noting that not wearing masks and crowding will faster virus spread in the coming days.

The Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan region registered today 4 fatalities, 411 new cases and 166 recoveries.

The total number of cases has reached 116295, while the total number of recoveries currently amounts to 107194. The death toll is 3610.