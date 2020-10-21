Kurdistan sets a new record of COVID-19 daily case count

Shafaq News / Kurdistan sets today, Wednesday, a new domestic record in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 1078, while registering 15 mortalities from the complications of the virus.
A statement by the Ministry said that over the past 24 hours, it had conducted 6,132 test, of which 1078 has turned positive. The confirmed cases were distributed among the governorates as follows:
Erbil 422
Al-Sulaymaniyah 100
Garmyan 24
Raperin24
Duhok 471
Halabja 37
375 patients have achieved full recovery according to the statement, distributed as follows:
Erbil 143
Al-Sulaymaniyah 33
Garmyan 29
Duhok 149
Halabja 21
The fifteen deaths were distributed:
Erbil 500
Al-Sulaymaniyah 3
Duhok 5
Halabja 2
Since the outbreak of the virus in the region, 64,823 people have contracted the virus, 38,561 patients have recovered and another 2,226 passed away from its complications.