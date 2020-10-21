Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Kurdistan sets a new record of COVID-19 daily case count

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-21T14:05:10+0000
Kurdistan sets a new record of COVID-19 daily case count

Shafaq News / Kurdistan sets today, Wednesday, a new domestic record in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 1078, while registering 15 mortalities from the complications of the virus.

 

A statement by the Ministry said that over the past 24 hours, it had conducted 6,132 test, of which 1078 has turned positive. The confirmed cases were distributed among the governorates as follows:

 

Erbil 422

Al-Sulaymaniyah 100

 

Garmyan 24

 

Raperin24

 

Duhok 471

 

Halabja 37

 

375 patients have achieved full recovery according to the statement, distributed as follows:

 

Erbil 143

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 33

 

Garmyan 29

 

Duhok 149

 

Halabja 21

 

The fifteen deaths were distributed:

 

Erbil 500

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 3

 

Duhok 5

 

Halabja 2

 

Since the outbreak of the virus in the region, 64,823 people have contracted the virus, 38,561 patients have recovered and another 2,226 passed away from its complications.

related

Kurdish minister of Higher Education tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-01 13:42:48
Kurdish minister of Higher Education tested positive for COVID-19

UNAMI signs a memorandum on COVID-19 with Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-20 08:17:37
UNAMI signs a memorandum on COVID-19 with Kurdistan

Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Date: 2020-08-23 10:36:53
Covid-19: about 4000 cases in a week

Kurdistan MoH to retighten COVID-19 preventive measures

Date: 2020-10-08 08:49:32
Kurdistan MoH to retighten COVID-19 preventive measures

Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-15 10:42:16
Covid-19: 658 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 458 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-28 11:52:19
Covid-19: 458 new cases in Kurdistan today

Barzanji to submit a report to the Higher Governmental Committee to confront COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-14 06:34:15
Barzanji to submit a report to the Higher Governmental Committee to confront COVID-19

Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-18 20:29:36
Covid-19: A health center director dies in Erbil