Kurdistan sets a new record of COVID-19 daily case count

Shafaq News / Kurdistan sets today, Wednesday, a new domestic record in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 1078, while registering 15 mortalities from the complications of the virus.

A statement by the Ministry said that over the past 24 hours, it had conducted 6,132 test, of which 1078 has turned positive. The confirmed cases were distributed among the governorates as follows:

Erbil 422

Al-Sulaymaniyah 100

Garmyan 24

Raperin24

Duhok 471

Halabja 37

375 patients have achieved full recovery according to the statement, distributed as follows:

Erbil 143

Al-Sulaymaniyah 33

Garmyan 29

Duhok 149

Halabja 21

The fifteen deaths were distributed:

Erbil 500

Al-Sulaymaniyah 3

Duhok 5

Halabja 2

Since the outbreak of the virus in the region, 64,823 people have contracted the virus, 38,561 patients have recovered and another 2,226 passed away from its complications.