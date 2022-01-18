Kurdistan sets a new plan to increase energy production

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region announced a new plan to increase gas production in the next two years.

Minister Mohammad Salih said in a speech today, "The region's problem resides in the electricity production", adding that the Ministry's infrastructure has a 7,000 Megawatts production capacity, but the ministry of Natural resources provides a limited quantity of fuel that can produce only 3373 megawatts per day.

He added that the ministry of natural resources will increase gas production during 2023-2024 to support power plants in the Kurdistan region.