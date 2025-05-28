Kurdistan security dismantles kidney trafficking ring in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region have dismantled a criminal network accused of orchestrating kidney trafficking scams in al-Sulaymaniyah, the Asayish announced on Wednesday.

According to Asayish, the group defrauded five families of $24,000 by offering fake kidney sale arrangements.

The operation, carried out in coordination with local authorities, led to the arrest of four suspects, following multiple complaints from victims who had been misled with false promises of financial compensation in exchange for organ donations.

The Kurdistan Region, like other parts of Iraq, has seen some cases of organ trafficking in recent years, often exploiting economically vulnerable individuals.