Kurdistan scales up COVID-19 preventive measures

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan urged the Region's citizens to abide by the COVID-19 preventive measures and ordered a halt to all non-essential services due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections in recent days; the Ministry of Interior said on Monday.

The Ministry asked the mosques to respect social distancing and other preventive measures during the Eid prayers, warning the violators of hefty penalties and further measures from the Ministry of Endowment.

The Ministry ordered a halt on graveyard visits, condolence tents, weddings, parties, and other gatherings while allowing mall and market walk-ins under strict preventive measures.

Arrivals to the Region shall present a negative PCR result 72 hours prior to their visit, and healthcare teams are to be deployed at the border-crossings into the Region.

The decisions will be put into force starting from midnight later today, according to the statement.