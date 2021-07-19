Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan scales up COVID-19 preventive measures

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-19T14:41:34+0000
Kurdistan scales up COVID-19 preventive measures
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan urged the Region's citizens to abide by the COVID-19 preventive measures and ordered a halt to all non-essential services due to new clusters of COVID-19 infections in recent days; the Ministry of Interior said on Monday.

The Ministry asked the mosques to respect social distancing and other preventive measures during the Eid prayers, warning the violators of hefty penalties and further measures from the Ministry of Endowment.

The Ministry ordered a halt on graveyard visits, condolence tents, weddings, parties, and other gatherings while allowing mall and market walk-ins under strict preventive measures.

Arrivals to the Region shall present a negative PCR result 72 hours prior to their visit, and healthcare teams are to be deployed at the border-crossings into the Region. 

The decisions will be put into force starting from midnight later today, according to the statement.

related

Covid-19: 3 fatalities and 102 new cases Today in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-06-08 18:01:56
Covid-19: 3 fatalities and 102 new cases Today in Kurdistan

COVID-19: 11 fatalities and 44 patients admitted to ICU in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-11-05 20:24:50
COVID-19: 11 fatalities and 44 patients admitted to ICU in Al-Sulaymaniyah

COVID-19: +590 new confirmed cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2021-05-30 14:48:23
COVID-19: +590 new confirmed cases and three mortalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: +300 new confirmed cases and eight deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-04-18 12:20:07
COVID-19: +300 new confirmed cases and eight deaths in AANES

COVID-19: 667 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-14 12:48:42
COVID-19: 667 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 1285 new case and 18 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-29 12:26:16
COVID-19: 1285 new case and 18 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19 hampered taxes collection in al-Sulaymaniyah, a local official says

Date: 2021-01-11 16:10:53
COVID-19 hampered taxes collection in al-Sulaymaniyah, a local official says

COVID-19: Three new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES

Date: 2021-02-28 08:58:34
COVID-19: Three new confirmed cases and three deaths in AANES