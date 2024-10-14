Kurdistan's security forces gear up for parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region is experiencing intense electoral activity as the sixth parliamentary elections approach, marking a crucial political juncture amid regional and security tensions surrounding both the Region and Iraq at large.

Alongside fierce competition among political forces for parliamentary seats, the participation of security forces and Peshmerga through special voting is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the electoral outcome.

Official Statistics

Recent statistics from Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission, alongside reports from Shafaq News Agency’s correspondents in Al-Sulaymaniyah, indicate that Erbil will see the highest voter turnout among security forces, while Wasit will have the lowest, with only 191 voters expected to participate.

Our correspondent confirmed that special voting for security personnel and Peshmerga will take place two days before the general election, with voters heading to the polls on October 18. The general public will cast their votes on October 20, as part of the sixth parliamentary elections in Kurdistan.

Geographical Distribution of Voters

Official data showed that the total number of special voters in the Kurdistan Region is 215,960, spread across the main governorates. Erbil leads with 89,791 voters at 62 polling centers, followed by Al-Sulaymaniyah with 78,661 voters at 32 centers, and Duhok with 40,956 voters at 30 centers. In Halabja, 952 voters will participate at a single polling station.

Special voting centers are also located outside the Kurdistan Region. Baghdad has the highest number of registered special voters, with 2,847 across both Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa districts. Nineveh comes in second with 1,038 voters.

Other governorates recorded lower numbers: Saladin with 574 voters, Kirkuk with 488, Diyala with 266, Al-Anbar with 196, and Wasit with 191 voters.

Special Voting Centers

According to official documents, Baghdad's Al-Karkh district will have two polling centers with eight voting stations, while Al-Rusafa will have one center with two stations. In Nineveh, there will be four polling centers and five stations. Kirkuk will have one polling center with two stations, while Diyala, Al-Anbar, and Wasit will each have one polling center with one station.

Significance of the Elections

Political observer Karzan Veli told Shafaq News Agency that these elections come amid politically and security-charged atmospheres, with political parties in Kurdistan seeking to strengthen their presence against the backdrop of escalating regional tensions and security challenges.

"Security forces and the Peshmerga represent a critical voting bloc in these elections, with political parties keen to win the support of this influential group," He added.

Election Process Overview

Special voting will begin on October 18, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the general election is scheduled for October 20, under the supervision of Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission. Biometric data shows that the total number of eligible voters in the Kurdistan Region stands at 2,899,878, with 2,683,618 general voters and 215,960 special voters.

Conclusion

These figures reflect the dynamic electoral landscape in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting significant disparities in participation rates across different areas, particularly among special voters from the security forces.