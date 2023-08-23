Kurdistan's president and British minister discuss counterterrorism, elections, and bilateral cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Region, met with Tom Tugendhat, British Minister of State for Security, and his accompanying delegation.

The British Ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hitchen, and Consul General in Erbil, Rosie Cave, attended the meeting.

According to the Kurdish presidency, talks addressed the latest developments in the fight against terrorism, particularly in countering the ongoing threats posed by ISIS. Both sides exchanged insights on strategies to enhance regional security.

Election matters were also on the agenda, emphasizing the significance of maintaining internal unity within the Kurdistan Region. The leaders acknowledged the importance of upholding a cohesive stance and fostering harmonious relations internally.

The intricate relationship between Erbil and Baghdad was another point of focus. Leaders from both sides discussed measures to bolster cooperation, aiming to address shared challenges and improve mutual understanding.

Illegal immigration to Britain emerged as a mutual concern, prompting discussions on the necessity of collaborative efforts between Britain, the Kurdistan Region, and Iraq. The leaders expressed a joint commitment to combat organized crime and illegal immigration, recognizing the need for coordinated action.

The meeting also touched on the pressing issue of narcotics trafficking. Both leaders highlighted the urgency of concerted efforts to curb the trafficking of illicit substances. They stressed the importance of coordinated actions with the involvement of the British government.

President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's dedication to democratic processes and the role of elections in legitimizing the region's governance. He reiterated the commitment to holding elections to reflect the people's will and solidify the region's standing.