Kurdistan's president advocates for deeper ties with India

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan region, on Tuesday commended the establishment of direct flights between Erbil and Delhi, praising the immense potential in leveraging India's wealth of expertise.

This came during a meeting with the newly appointed Indian Consul General in the Kurdistan region, Madan Gopal, and his accompanying delegation earlier today.

Barzani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, expressed his unwavering commitment to supporting the Consul General in his mission and ultimately enriching Indo-Kurdish relations.

Barzani extolled India, pointing out its status as a nation from which Iraq and the Kurdistan region can derive immense benefits.

"India's vast reservoir of skills, knowledge, and hands-on experience positions it as a pivotal partner. It is imperative for the Kurdistan region to prioritize and nurture its ties with such a dynamic country," said Barzani, commending the establishment of direct air corridors between the Kurdistan region and India.

The new Indian Consul General said he looks forward to embark on his diplomatic tenure in the Kurdistan region and help bringing the bilateral relations between his homeland and the region to new heights.