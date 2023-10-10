Kurdistan's president: Palestinians have the right to have their own state

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani expressed deep concern regarding the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza.
Speaking at the MERI Conference in Erbil, Barzani said the longstanding conflict between Palestine and Israel needs a peaceful resolution.
"The problem of Palestine and Israel will not be solved through war," Barzani stated, highlighting the futility of violence in resolving the complex issues in the region. He asserted the Palestinians' right to "have their own state and to live in peace,” advocating for a diplomatic solution that upholds the fundamental rights of the people involved.
Barzani also voiced his worries about the dire situation in the Gaza Strip due to the blockade, referring to it as a humanitarian catastrophe. He expressed hope for the swift resolution of the issue, underscoring the urgency of addressing the blockade to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.
Since Sunday, Israel unleashed a series of devastating air strikes on the Gaza Strip, marking one of the most intense bombardments in its 75-year-long conflict with the Palestinians.
The attacks killed hundreds of Palestinians, including children, and destroyed entire districts, reducing homes and infrastructure to rubble.
These Israeli aggressive military actions occurred despite threats from Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, that they would retaliate by executing a captive for each home struck.
On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that authorities would impose a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip. The measures include cutting off electricity and blocking the entry of essential supplies such as food and fuel.
Gaza, home to approximately 2.3 million people, is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, and the blockade threatens to exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis in the region.
The move has drawn international criticism, with concerns raised about the well-being of the civilian population caught in the conflict. Humanitarian organizations urged for immediate action to ensure the delivery of essential aid and to prevent a deepening crisis for the residents of Gaza.
U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk strongly condemned the ongoing siege imposed on the Gaza Strip by Israeli authorities, labeling it illegal under international law. Türk stressed that such "sieges" infringed upon fundamental human rights and urged to cease these actions immediately.