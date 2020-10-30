Kurdistan’s presidency welcomes the German decision

Shafaq News / the Kurdish president Nechirvan Barzani welcomed on Friday the German parliament’s decision to extend the German forces existence in Iraq.

Barzani tweeted, "we appreciate welcome Germany’s parliament decision to extend the armed forces mandate in our country."

Adding, “Iraq and the region still need the Coalition’s support to defeat ISIS.”

The mission of the German Federal Army will continue with no more than 500 soldiers, after the German Parliament agreed to extend the deadline to 15 more months. Germany is contributing to the mission with airspace radar for early detection of aircraft and missiles.

Between 2014 and 2017, ISIS seized large parts in northern Iraq, but lost it later with the support of the coalition.