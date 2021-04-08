Report

Kurdistan's political parties begin their meeting in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-08T09:25:01+0000
Shafaq News / The Political parties in the Kurdistan region began their meeting sponsored by the President of the Region, Nechirvan Barzani, in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the meeting will be attended by Bafel Talabani from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Fadel Mirani from Kurdistan Democratic Party, Ali Bapir from the Kurdistan Justice Group, Omar Syed Ali from the Gorran Movement, Salahaddin Bahaaddin from the Kurdistan Islamic Union, and Muhammad Haji Mahmoud from the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, Aidan Maarouf from the Turkmen Front, and Ano Jawhar from the Shalamaya Movement for Christian Affairs.

The meeting will discuss internal political developments in the Kurdistan Region, as well as the relationship with Baghdad.

