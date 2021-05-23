Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's lecturers demonstrate demanding regularization

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-23T09:41:48+0000
Kurdistan's lecturers demonstrate demanding regularization

Shafaq News / Hundreds of lecturers stormed the streets of different cities of the Kurdistan Region today morning, demanding regularization.

The demonstrators in al-Sulaymaniyah demanded the Kurdistan Regional Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Education to speed up their regularization.

A representative of the lecturers said in a statement that closing the appointment doors had a great negative impact on the educational system in the region.

"The recruitment doors have been closed for nearly 8 years, especially in the education sector. But according to the law and the constitution, recruitment should not be stopped in this sector", he pointed out.

related

Al-Sulaymaniyah demand official support for the arresting campaign against homosexuals

Date: 2021-04-04 18:26:03
Al-Sulaymaniyah demand official support for the arresting campaign against homosexuals

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Date: 2020-10-27 09:10:07
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

The City of Life, New Documentary about Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-02-03 11:11:32
The City of Life, New Documentary about Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 08:57:29
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

the e-learning system will continue, an official in al-Sulaymaniyah confirms

Date: 2021-04-21 11:12:53
the e-learning system will continue, an official in al-Sulaymaniyah confirms

A protester was killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-09 16:24:30
A protester was killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of floods sweeping parts of the governorate

Date: 2020-11-17 11:12:29
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of floods sweeping parts of the governorate

Al-Sulaymaniyah launches COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Date: 2021-03-07 11:42:11
Al-Sulaymaniyah launches COVID-19 vaccination rollout