Kurdistan's lecturers demonstrate demanding regularization

Shafaq News / Hundreds of lecturers stormed the streets of different cities of the Kurdistan Region today morning, demanding regularization.

The demonstrators in al-Sulaymaniyah demanded the Kurdistan Regional Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Education to speed up their regularization.

A representative of the lecturers said in a statement that closing the appointment doors had a great negative impact on the educational system in the region.

"The recruitment doors have been closed for nearly 8 years, especially in the education sector. But according to the law and the constitution, recruitment should not be stopped in this sector", he pointed out.