Kurdistan's leading parties reach agreement on election law reform

Shafaq News/ In a joint press conference on Wednesday, Zana Mala Khaled, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc in the Kurdistan parliament, announced that there are no longer any outstanding disagreements with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan regarding the reformulation of the legislative election law in the region.

"We received a delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's election institution, and we held extensive talks on the points we agreed upon earlier on how to modify the election law," Khaled said.

He added, "We have reached an agreement on the overall points related to amending the election law, and there is no longer any point of contention between the two parties."

Regarding the seats for other components in the region, Khaled said, "Both sides agreed that it is their right to have a say in this framework and express their observations about the election law."

Ziad Jabbar, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's bloc, confirmed that the meetings would continue between the parties because they are modifying the law, and this matter requires details.

He also stressed the agreement on the points that were agreed upon between the two parties regarding the amendment.

The election institutions of the Kurdish parties (Kurdistan Democratic Party and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) held a meeting earlier in Erbil to discuss the reformulation and amendment of the election law and activate the Independent High Electoral Commission and referendum in the Kurdistan region.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) participated in the meeting, and in the coming days, it will submit a proposal on the election law and quota seats.