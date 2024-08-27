Kurdistan's interior minister unveils security plans for October election

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Reber Ahmed on Tuesday said that the High-Security Committee has convened to review security measures ahead of the regional parliamentary elections scheduled for October 20.

Speaking at a press conference in Erbil, Ahmed said that the committee will be in charge of securing the region both on election day and during the preceding and following days, up until the final results are confirmed.

The minister revealed that security sub-committees will be established in each governorate to ensure local preparations. He assured that Kurdistan's security forces are prepared to fully support Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission in the election process.

In June, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a decree setting October 20, 2024, as the date for the parliamentary elections.