Kurdistan's gas reserves are among the top ten in the world, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region sits upon the world's seventh-largest gas reserves-one rank behind Saudi Arabia, member of Kurdistan's Parliament Ali Hama Saleh said on Saturday, citing the benefits of the Region's future replacement of oil if exploited properly.

"The Kurdistan Region, in comparison to the world's countries, enlists as the seventh-largest natural gas reserves in the world. It has 5.7 trillion cubic feet," Hama Saleh posted on Facebook, "those reserves can bring prosperity."

"I a certain that oil carries no future for the people of Kurdistan. With a proper plan, gas not only will address the issues of household gas and electricity, but it will have a bright future for Kurdistan also."