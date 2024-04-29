Kurdistan's education authorities denies coercing teachers into "My Account" system

Shafaq News/Authorities in Erbil's education department refuted claims on Monday that they are pressuring teachers to enroll in the "My Account" banking system.

Dilshad Omar, head of Education Directorate, addressed the allegations during a press conference in Erbil earlier today. Omar confirmed his participation in the project by opening a "My Account" account for himself, a program introduced by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for salary disbursement.

"We categorically deny exerting any pressure on teachers to open accounts under this initiative to receive their salaries," Omar said. "Once an agreement is reached between the KRG and the federal government regarding the project, the matter will be considered settled."

Omar said that adopting the "Hesabi" system for Kurdistan's public servants is a government directive. "Our role was to circulate this information to schools, and the decision to participate remains at the teachers' discretion," he added.

The KRG seeks to utilize the "My Account" system for salary payments to its employees. However, Baghdad maintains its stance that Kurdistan Region employees must open accounts with federal banks to receive their salaries.

Earlier on Thursday, April 25, the KRG's Ministry of Education called upon all schools and independent departments within the region's provinces to join the "My Account" project. Participation allows access to its services, including salary withdrawals for employees and workers within those directorates.

The KRG's Ministry of Finance and Economy had previously, on March 26, lauded the "My Account" project for employee salary localization as "important and strategic." The project offers over 19 banking services to employees, with a monthly cost of 2,500 Iraqi dinars for all services.