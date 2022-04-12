Kurdistan's commercial exchange with Armenia nears $200 million

Shafaq News/ The volume of commercial exchange between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia neared $200 million in 2021, Armenia's Consul-General in Erbil, Arshak Manoukian, said on Tuesday.

The Armenian diplomat's remarks came during a press conference following a meeting he held with the chairperson of Kurdistan's Importers and Exporters, Mustafa Sheikh Abdul-Rahman, in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today.

Manoukian said that his visit to al-Sulaymaniyah aims to bolster his country's ties with the association and develop the commercial exchange prospects between Armenia and Kurdistan.

The Consul said that his country exchanged with his country 190 million dollars worth of goods.